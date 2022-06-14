Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $146.5-148.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.08 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,896. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.37.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Luca Lazzaron sold 15,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 528,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,560.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,131,999 shares of company stock valued at $16,612,488 over the last ninety days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

