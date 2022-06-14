Stably USD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Stably USD (USDS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $480,404.30 and $21,516.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,432,244 coins and its circulating supply is 481,259 coins. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

