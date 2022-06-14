Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SMP opened at $40.32 on Friday. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 665,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,003.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

