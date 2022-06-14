Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 42,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 78,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,640. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

