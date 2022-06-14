Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its position in Steel Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,623 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,387,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE SPLP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481. The company has a market capitalization of $874.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $45.03.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $405.75 million for the quarter.

Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

