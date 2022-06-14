Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Shares Down 0.7%

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 20,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

