Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Shares Down 0.7%

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 20,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.
The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37.
Stellantis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)
