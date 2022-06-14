Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.55.

SFIX stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

