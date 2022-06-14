Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.55.

SFIX opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.74. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,792,000 after buying an additional 2,021,562 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,433,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,075 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

