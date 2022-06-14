Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 23.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $300,008.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,251.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

