StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of IIN opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $25.15.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 112.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
