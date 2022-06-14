StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of IntriCon in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of IIN opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.48 million, a P/E ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.01. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $25.15.

IntriCon ( NASDAQ:IIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 112.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

