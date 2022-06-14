StockNews.com Lowers Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) to Hold

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 469,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,433. The firm has a market cap of $403.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.00. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 293.1% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,921,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 40.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,959,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,670 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 93.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,831 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 65.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,641 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.