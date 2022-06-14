StockNews.com Lowers MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.93.

MGM opened at $28.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $65,783,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

