StockNews.com Lowers Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 136,319 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the period. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

