StockNews.com Lowers Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 2.09.
About Orion Energy Systems (Get Rating)
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
