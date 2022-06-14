StockNews.com Lowers Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) to Sell

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 45,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,126. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of -0.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 194,334 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $441,138.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,659 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after acquiring an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Performant Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

