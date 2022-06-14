StockNews.com Upgrades Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) to “Buy”

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.01. The company had a trading volume of 506,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,810. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 2.14. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $123.85 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.94.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

