STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Castellan Group

Castellan Group raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after acquiring an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 751,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,261,000 after acquiring an additional 741,979 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,835,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,151,000 after acquiring an additional 359,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE STOR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 83,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,490. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.