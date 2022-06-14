Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SCAQW remained flat at $$0.15 on Tuesday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19.

