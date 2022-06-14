SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HYSR stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10,475,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,348,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. SunHydrogen has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.09.
