Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Target makes up 3.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 98,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,672,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.65. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

