Taylor Andrew Wiederhorn Acquires 3,000 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) insider Taylor Andrew Wiederhorn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. 4,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,667. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.10. FAT Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.57%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FAT Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

