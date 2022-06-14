Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 34.1% in May

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $25.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.
