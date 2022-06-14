Telos Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 25.8% against the dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $52.19 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Telos

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

