TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

TFSL stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 0.46. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.85%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 1,385.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

