The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Up 113.3% in May

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 785.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EEA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. 1,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. The European Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

