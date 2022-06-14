The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $94.48. 243,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,008,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.98. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $94.83 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

