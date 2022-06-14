TheStreet Downgrades Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) to C+

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $369.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.33. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $366.94 and a 1 year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,881,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

