Theta Fuel Price Down 29.5% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $231.01 million and $25.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00072446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00043643 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00201270 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

