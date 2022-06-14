TNC Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.62 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $733,568.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,530.16 or 0.99977353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001891 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

