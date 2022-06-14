Tobam Sells 242,528 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tobam cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,528 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,662,000 after acquiring an additional 668,196 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 12,960,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TME opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

