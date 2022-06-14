TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One TOKPIE coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 31% against the dollar. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $4,167.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

