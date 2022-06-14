Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNXP. StockNews.com raised shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $29.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.60). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

