Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.82. 210,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 49,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$69.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28.
Torq Resources Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)
See Also
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Torq Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torq Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.