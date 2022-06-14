Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.82. 210,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 323% from the average session volume of 49,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.76. The stock has a market cap of C$69.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28.

Torq Resources Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

