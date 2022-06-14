Trollcoin (TROLL) Trading 24.9% Lower This Week

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $131,137.70 and $165.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,135.60 or 1.00039199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00029058 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018316 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

