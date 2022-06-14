TrueDeck (TDP) Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week

TrueDeck (TDP) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 14th. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $27,914.93 and $5,577.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,857.71 or 1.00188431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

