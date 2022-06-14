Unido EP (UDO) Trading Down 21.5% This Week

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $68,114.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00391838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00523647 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

