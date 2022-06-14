Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Shares Down 13.3%

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) shares fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 12,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 34,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.

Uniserve Communications Company Profile (CVE:USS)

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.

