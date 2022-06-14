Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Shares Down 13.3%

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) shares fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 12,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 34,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a market cap of C$10.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17.
Uniserve Communications Company Profile (CVE:USS)
