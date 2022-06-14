USDJ (USDJ) Reaches Market Cap of $14.86 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004493 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00430656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,152.17 or 1.57868146 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.