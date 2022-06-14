Vabble (VAB) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Vabble (VAB) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Vabble has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $352,562.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vabble has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One Vabble coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,913.02 or 0.99827223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Vabble (CRYPTO:VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 692,900,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

