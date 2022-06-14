Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the quarter. Vale accounts for 0.9% of Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,162,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vale by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. 1,123,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,777,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

