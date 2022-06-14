Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.86 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

