Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 113.4% in May

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the May 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

VSQTF opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

