Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. 572,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,755. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.