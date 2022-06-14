Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.