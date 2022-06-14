Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

