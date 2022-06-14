Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.77.

Shares of WBA opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 604,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,442,000 after purchasing an additional 264,835 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

