Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,726,040 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Walmart worth $394,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Walmart by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,122,000 after purchasing an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $118.89. 96,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,001,252. The stock has a market cap of $325.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

