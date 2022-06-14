Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 13,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 15,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
Separately, Raymond James raised Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.
Western Forest Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
