WhiteCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.90 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $48.25 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021860 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00012497 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.