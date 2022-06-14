Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Up 111.4% in May

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WVVI stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 4.23. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 6.89%.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

