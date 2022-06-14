Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an accumulate rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.83.

NYSE:WSM opened at $119.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,430 shares of company stock worth $3,108,034. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

