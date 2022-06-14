Winning Points Advisors LLC Buys 15,824 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

PFE stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 607,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,089,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

